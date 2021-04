Somalia's president drops bid for extended term after chaos

Soon afterward, the regional states of Hirshabelle and Galmudug turned against the president’s stance and called for a return to talks on the national election that had been meant to take place in early February.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble backed that joint statement and called on security forces to return to their barracks. He also urged opposition leaders to stop any actions that could harm Somalia's stability.

In his brief speech, the president early Wednesday blamed unnamed foreigners for the recent troubles and accused unnamed political leaders of trying to use the “blood of young Somalis” to seek positions of power.

Somalia's election has been delayed amid disputes between the federal government and the states of Puntland and Jubbaland along with the opposition. The U.N. and others have warned that the uncertainty jeopardizes a country rebuilding from three decades of conflict, and that the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group could take advantage of the chaos.

The president, a former U.S. citizen who gave up that status while in office, tried to defend his actions on the election standoff in a recent interview with his former local newspaper, The Buffalo News, asserting that Somalia “cannot afford a power vacuum" and the extra time would allow officials to organize the first one-person-one-vote direct election in decades. He added, “Who can lead, if we leave?”

The goal of a direct election in Somalia remains elusive. It was meant to take place this time. Instead, the federal government and states agreed on another “indirect election,” with senators and members of parliament elected by community leaders — delegates of powerful clans — in each member state. Members of parliament and senators then elect Somalia’s president.

An alliance of opposition leaders, along with civil society groups, has objected, arguing it leaves them no say in the politics of their own country.

The president in his interview with The Buffalo News called the current election model undemocratic. But when asked if he would peacefully hand over power if someone else is elected, he replied, “Absolutely, without any hesitation.”

Civilians flee following gunfire between factions within Somalia's security forces near KM4 in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday April 27, 2021. Soldiers angry over the president’s extended stay in power have taken up key positions across Somalia’s tense capital on Monday, but there is none of the gunfire that shattered the previous night in Mogadishu. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh). Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Civilians flee following gunfire between factions within Somalia's security forces near KM4 in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday April 27, 2021. Soldiers angry over the president’s extended stay in power have taken up key positions across Somalia’s tense capital on Monday, but there is none of the gunfire that shattered the previous night in Mogadishu. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Civilians flee following gunfire between factions within Somalia's security forces near KM4 in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday April 27, 2021. Soldiers angry over the president’s extended stay in power have taken up key positions across Somalia’s tense capital on Monday, but there is none of the gunfire that shattered the previous night in Mogadishu. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh). Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Civilians flee following gunfire between factions within Somalia's security forces near KM4 in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday April 27, 2021. Soldiers angry over the president’s extended stay in power have taken up key positions across Somalia’s tense capital on Monday, but there is none of the gunfire that shattered the previous night in Mogadishu. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh). Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh