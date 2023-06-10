X

Somali security forces end hourslong extremist attack on Mogadishu hotel, state media says

Nation & World
By OMAR FARUK, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
State media in Somalia are reporting that security forces have ended an hourslong extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, that began Friday night

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Security forces in Somalia have ended an hourslong extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, state media reported Saturday.

There was no immediate word on any deaths.

Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, which began Friday night. The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.

Witnesses had told The Associated Press that some people were trapped inside the Pearl Beach hotel, which is popular with government officials. The Lido Beach area is one of Mogadishu's most popular.

