Somali lawmakers gather to choose the country's president

Analysts say the current president Mohamed — who also is known as Farmaajo because of his appetite for Italian cheese — faces an uphill battle to be reelected. No sitting president has ever won reelection in the Horn of Africa nation, where rival clans battle intensely for political power.

The goal of a direct, one-person-one-vote election in Somalia, a country of about 12 million people, remains elusive largely because of the widespread extremist violence. Authorities had planned a direct election this time but, instead, the federal government and states agreed on another “indirect election,” with lawmakers elected by community leaders — delegates of powerful clans — in each member state.

All 329 lawmakers of both chambers of parliament will pick the president by secret ballot.

“We urge the parliamentarians to vote their conscience by choosing the candidate they believe offers the policies and leadership qualities to advance peace, stability, prosperity, and sound governance in the years ahead," The U.N. Assistance Mission in Somalia and others in the international community said in a statement late Saturday.

Despite its persistent insecurity, Somalia has had peaceful changes of leadership every four years since 2000, and it has the distinction of having Africa’s first democratically elected president to peacefully step down, Aden Abdulle Osman in 1967.

Mohamed’s four-year term expired in February 2021, but he stayed in office after the lower house of parliament approved a two-year extension of his mandate and that of the federal government, drawing fury from Senate leaders and criticism from the international community.

The poll delay triggered an exchange of gunfire in April 2021 between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry over what they saw as the president’s unlawful extension of his mandate.

Somalia began to fall apart in 1991, when warlords ousted dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other. Years of conflict and al-Shabab attacks, along with famine, have shattered the country which has a long, strategic coastline by the Indian Ocean.

Ordinary Somalis are waiting for Sunday's election outcome with bated breath.

“Today is a historic day which will determine who will rule the country for next four years. We pray for a president who can take Somalia out of its current situation to a promising and prosperous future," said Mogadishu resident Abdi Mohamed. “Allah knows best and we ask for his guidance and mercy.”

Caption Supporters of president of Puntland and presidential candidate for Somalia, Said Abdullahi Dani, show a photograph of him on their phone, on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Caption Ugandan peacekeepers with the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) stand next to their armored vehicle, with a campaign poster for presidential candidate Ahmed Abdullahi Samow seen above, on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Caption Supporters raise their hands near a campaign poster for former president and presidential candidate Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh