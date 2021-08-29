Soler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants

Atlanta had lost three of four following a nine-game winning streak. The Braves have a 4½-game lead in the division over Philadelphia.

Next up for Atlanta is a seven-game trip against the defending World Series champion Dodgers and Colorado, which began the day with the second-best home record in the majors.

“It's not going to get any easier next week, that's for sure," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

Anderson (6-5) made his first start since July 11 after missing 39 games with right shoulder inflammation. He pitched out of jams in the first with two runners on and in the third with a runner on third.

DeSclafani (11-6) came off the injured list, too, after right ankle pain had sidelined him since Aug. 18. He retired his first six batters before Rosario singled to begin the third. DeSclafani stranded him at second with a strikeout of Albies.

DeSclafani left when a trainer came out to see him after Dansby Swanson reached on an infield single with no outs in the fourth. He gave up three runs and six hits.

Kapler said it was a strategic decision to take him out. DeSclafani said he could have kept pitching.

Anderson permitted four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

“By the time I made that first rehab start, I was feeling pretty good," Anderson said. “You just stay with the process and you feel you could be ready sooner, but you've got to build up pitches to get to where I needed to be to pitch today. Give Snit and the team 90-plus pitches."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B-OF Kris Bryant was available to pinch-hit after leaving Friday’s game with right side tightness. Kapler hopes he can return to the lineup Monday after an MRI came back negative.

ADDING UP

Albies doubled and homered for his 62nd and 63rd extra-base hits, most in the NL. The Braves improved to 18-6 with Albies batting leadoff.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants reinstated first baseman Brandon Belt from the bereavement list. He went 1 for 3 with a walk. Infielder Thairo Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento and right-hander Tyler Chatwood was designated for assignment to make room for DeSclafani and Belt on the roster.

The Braves optioned right-hander Edgar Santana to make room for Anderson.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.73 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.30 ERA) in the opener of a four-game series Monday night.

Braves: LHP Drew Smyly (9-3, 4.54 ERA) pitches for the Braves on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Los Angeles. The Dodgers have yet to announce a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario drops his bat after hitting a single off San Francisco Giants' Anthony DeSciafani in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson works against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., left, steals second base past Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) slides safely to score on a wild pitch by San Francisco Giants' Sammy Long (73) in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Giants catcher Curt Casali, right, and home plate umpire Chris Segal (96) looks on. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario swings for a two-run triple against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario swings for a two-run triple against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario drops his bat after hitting a two-run triple against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot