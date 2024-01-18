Soccer fan plucked from crowd to be a match official in FA Cup. Can't cheer when his team scores

Bennett, a qualified referee at youth level, said he was given a “crash course” on how to work the substitutes’ board and dealt with questions from members of the Brentford staff in a tense end to the match at Molineux.

The hardest part of his new job might have been when Matheus Cunha converted the penalty that ultimately sealed a 3-2 win for Wolves and an eagerly anticipated fourth-round match against local rival West Bromwich Albion.

“I was just gutted that I couldn’t celebrate our goal,” Bennett told the BBC. “I had to stay neutral.

“Inside I’m screaming, thinking, ‘I’m off to the Hawthorns in less than two weeks.’ I thought, ‘I’m the only Wolves fan in here not celebrating.’”

Bennett had to be up early for work on Wednesday but still spent time in the referees’ room after the match.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing and it’s never going to come about again,” he said, adding: “It still doesn’t feel real that it happened.”

