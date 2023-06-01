Soaring rhetoric: NASA mission will carry Poet Laureate Ada Limón's words to Jupiter

Limón's "In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa," which she read Thursday night during a ceremony at the Library of Congress, is part of NASA's " Message In a Bottle Campaign " as the aeronautics and space administration prepares for a years-long journey. The Europa Clipper is expected to launch in October 2024, with "In Praise of Mystery" engraved on the spacecraft.

“Writing this poem was one of the greatest honors of my life, but also one of the most difficult tasks I’ve ever been assigned,” Limón said in a statement released through the Library of Congress. “Eventually, what made the poem come together was realizing that in pointing toward other planets, stars and moons, we are also recognizing the enormous gift that is our planet Earth. To point outward is also to point inward.”