'So difficult': Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra

“I’m not even willing to stay in it right now. It’s just so difficult,” she said of her tent on Monday.

Snow showers began in the Northwest on Sunday from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) across the Seattle area. Another storm dropped more snow in western Washington and Oregon late Monday and Tuesday.

The region continued to break daily cold records. The National Weather Service said the low was 17 degrees F (-8.3 C) in Seattle on Monday, breaking a record set in 1968. Bellingham, Washington, plunged to 7 F (-13.9 C) on Monday, tying a record set in 1968.

In Seattle, the city said garbage pickup was canceled for Tuesday, as side streets remained treacherous. And another round of snow was predicted for the Seattle and Portland, Oregon, areas on Thursday.

State officials in Oregon have declared an emergency. In Multnomah County — home to Portland — about a half dozen weather shelters were open. Seattle city leaders also opened at least six severe weather shelters and the mayor declared an emergency.

Warming shelters in Multnomah County were around 75% full on Monday night, with 339 people.

“We had about 100 beds free, but also expect more people to seek shelter with colder temps and snow,” Kate Yeiser, a spokesperson for the county, said Tuesday.

Utilities reported about 5,000 customers without power Tuesday morning, mostly in southwestern Oregon.

Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park, where about 3 feet (1 meter) of snow had fallen over the past week, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said. The avalanche Monday brought down snow about 5 feet (1.5 meters) deep and approximately 300 feet (91 meters) wide, burying two of the four riders.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters), set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches (4.9 meters) as more snow is expected.

The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145% and 161% of normal across the range with more snow expected, which will help in a region experiencing a protracted drought.

With temperatures in western Washington and Oregon not forecast to rise above freezing for days, officials were planning on keeping emergency shelters for longer than initially expected.

Seattle leaders said city shelters will remain open through the new year. At the shelter where West went to get warm, American Legion Hall Post 160, there was room for about a dozen people.

Keith Hughes of the American Legion said the capacity is limited by lack of volunteer staff.

“Volunteers, this is a problem for myself as well as everyone else in town, it’s really hard to get with COVID going on,” he said, adding there were plans to keep the space open for about 10 days. “The longer it goes on the harder it’s going to be on people that don’t have a place to get out of this.”

Associated Press writers Ken Ritter in Las Vegas and Sara Cline contributed.

Caption Heavy traffic is seen at the base of a snowy Santiam Pass in Detroit, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout western Washington and Oregon as temperatures plunged into the teens and lower and forecasters said the arctic blast would last for several days. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky

Caption A vehicle sits stuck in the snow along Brunswick Road and Sutton Way Monday morning, Dec. 27, 2021, in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption Titus Gonzalez goes airborne after hitting a bump while sledding where nearly a foot of snow fell over the weekend, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in a city park in Bellingham, Wash. Sunday's snow showers blew into the Pacific Northwest from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches across the Seattle area. More than a foot was reported near Port Angeles across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption Kaety West sits outside the warming center set up at the West Seattle American Legion Hall Post 160, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Seattle. West is among a dozen or so people seeking shelter at the center after a cold front brought snow and freezing temperatures to the Pacific Northwest. The hall's commander said the shelter's capacity is limited by the number of volunteers, which have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes) Credit: Manuel Valdes

Caption While snowfall was picturesque in places such as along Broad Street in Nevada City, Calif., it was dangerous for many others who were without electricity or stuck in the snow. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption Spring Street in Nevada City, calif., was socked in with snow and downed tree limbs, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption Stuck motorists are seen along Brunswick Road as heavy snow continues to fall early Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption Long icicles hang from a house where nearly a foot of snow fell over the weekend, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. Sunday's snow showers blew into the Pacific Northwest from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches across the Seattle area. More than a foot was reported near Port Angeles across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson