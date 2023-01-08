Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche

Authorities didn't name the missing man. They also didn't release the identity of a man who was found but could not be revived after the avalanche Saturday afternoon.

Avalanches have killed at least four people in Colorado so far this winter. On New Year's Eve, an avalanche buried the president of the University of Northern Colorado and his 22-year-old son while they were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge, killing the son.

Winter Park is a popular ski destination about an hour’s drive west of Denver.

Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.