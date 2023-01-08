Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche

BreakingNews
DENVER (AP) — Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before.

The man still missing probably didn't survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press.

Searchers were using dogs and probing the avalanche field with poles in the area of Rollins Pass, which is also known as Corona Pass, outside Winter Park, he said.

They were looking for the 58-year-old from northern Colorado amid avalanche danger rated "considerable" — midway up a five-tier scale from "low" to "extreme" — in the high country Sunday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The avalanche danger was similar when the slide occurred Saturday.

Authorities didn't name the missing man. They also didn't release the identity of a man who was found but could not be revived after the avalanche Saturday afternoon.

Avalanches have killed at least four people in Colorado so far this winter. On New Year's Eve, an avalanche buried the president of the University of Northern Colorado and his 22-year-old son while they were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge, killing the son.

Winter Park is a popular ski destination about an hour’s drive west of Denver.

___

Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

