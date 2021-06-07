Snoop Dogg to join Def Jam label as strategic consultant

“I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than 20 years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family," Harleston said.

Grainge added that he's excited that Snoop is “bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam."

Def Jam has been one of the most seminal hip-hop labels since its inception in ‘80s. It has released albums from acts like Public Enemy, Jay-Z, EPMD, Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Kanye West, Foxy Brown, Ludacris and Ja Rule, among others. Jay-Z served as president of the label from 2004 to 2007.