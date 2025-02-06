'SNL50' anniversary special will have alums join Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Breaking: Kremlin says unidentified Russian freed in US in exchange for Moscow's release of Marc Fogel

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Bad Bunny, Quinta Brunson, Sabrina Carpenter, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Robert De Niro, second row from left, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Scarlett Johansson, Peyton Manning, and bottom row from left, Steve Martin, Paul McCartney, John Mulaney, Pedro Pascal, Martin Short and Paul Simon.

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Bad Bunny, Quinta Brunson, Sabrina Carpenter, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Robert De Niro, second row from left, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Scarlett Johansson, Peyton Manning, and bottom row from left, Steve Martin, Paul McCartney, John Mulaney, Pedro Pascal, Martin Short and Paul Simon.
Updated Feb 10, 2025
NEW YORK (AP) — The "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special will include guest appearances by Steve Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle and numerous other stars who've been associated with the show over the years — in addition to a host of alumni, including from the show's very first cast.

Scarlett Johansson, who is married to Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, will appear on the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” that will air Sunday. It's a three-hour live telecast honoring the 50th anniversary of “SNL.”

Other guests initially announced by NBC last Thursday included Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, Robert De Niro, Martin Short and Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, NBC announced a lineup of former cast members who would appear on the special, including Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Will Ferrell, Andy Samberg and Adam Sandler. Also returning are several Not Ready for Prime Time Players — members of the cast from the show's very first season: Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman. The network teased more surprise returns, too.

The special will air two days after the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" livestreams on Peacock. Bad Bunny and Cyrus are scheduled to perform during that show. The show will be hosted by "SNL" alum Jimmy Fallon. Other performers include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Eddie Vedder and more.

This story first moved Feb. 6, 2025, and was updated on Feb. 10, 2025, to include several “SNL” alumni who are planning to appear.

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, bottom row from left, Will Ferrell, Andy Samberg, and Adam Sandler.

This image released by NBC shows host Dave Chappelle taping promos for his upcoming appearance on "Saturday Night Live," on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in New York.

This image released by NBC shows Tom Hanks making a guest appearance during the "5 Timers Club" Cold Open for "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 21, 2024, in New York.

This image released by NBC shows host Martin Short during the monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 21, 2024, in New York.

