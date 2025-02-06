'SNL50' anniversary special will have alums join Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Other guests initially announced by NBC last Thursday included Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, Robert De Niro, Martin Short and Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, NBC announced a lineup of former cast members who would appear on the special, including Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Will Ferrell, Andy Samberg and Adam Sandler. Also returning are several Not Ready for Prime Time Players — members of the cast from the show's very first season: Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman. The network teased more surprise returns, too.

The special will air two days after the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" livestreams on Peacock. Bad Bunny and Cyrus are scheduled to perform during that show. The show will be hosted by "SNL" alum Jimmy Fallon. Other performers include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Eddie Vedder and more.

