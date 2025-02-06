'SNL50' anniversary special will feature Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Dave Chappelle and more

NEW YORK (AP) — The "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special will include guest appearances by Steve Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle and numerous other stars who've been associated with the show over the years.

Scarlett Johansson, who is married to Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, will appear on the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” that will air Feb. 16. It's a three-hour live telecast honoring “SNL's” 50th anniversary.