Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

Pittsburgh drove into Indy territory on all five possessions and produced three field goals and Harris' 6-yard TD run to take a 16-3 lead.

The Colts got a spark when rookie Dallis Flowers returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards. Four plays later, Jonathan Taylor scored on a 2-yard run to cut the deficit to 16-10.

The Colts drove to the Steelers 1-yard line on their next possession, but Ryan and Taylor botched a handoff and Pittsburgh recovered. Indy then forced a three-and-out and Ryan threw a 6-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman to give Indy a 17-16 lead late in the third quarter.

It didn't last long. Pittsburgh answered with Snell's scoring run and a 2-point conversion pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens made it 24-17.

Pickett was 20 of 28 with 174 yards and no turnovers for Pittsburgh. Ryan threw for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Visit Atlanta on Sunday.

Colts: At Dallas on Sunday night.

