Snell loses gem in 7th, Padres fall 4-0 to Adell, Angels

Snell retired the first 18 Angels batters on 66 pitches before walking David Fletcher leading off the seventh. Luis Rengifo appeared to beat out a bunt for an infield single but the Padres appealed and video replay showed that Snell tagged Rengifo before he got to the bag. The call was overturned.

Snell struck out Phil Gosselin before walking Jack Mayfield. Adell hit a liner to left to end Snell’s bid for the no-no and break a scoreless tie.

That was the only hit Snell allowed while striking out 11 in seven innings. It was his third straight start with double-digit strikeouts and his sixth this year.

Snell has turned around an inconsistent season with three strong starts. On Aug. 25, he threw a career-high 122 pitches in 7 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in San Diego’s 5-3, 16-inning home loss to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snell was obtained in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 29.

Jimmy Herget (2-1) pitched two innings for the win. The Padres continued to hold the second NL wild-card spot.

Rengifo homered off Emilio Pagan leading off the ninth, his third. Adell had an RBI groundout with one out.

With no DH at NL parks in interleague play, Shohei Ohtani was not in the Angels’ starting lineup. The two-way star pinch-hit in the eighth and singled off Tim Hill.

Angels starter Packy Naughton allowed two hits in five innings, struck out five and walked two.

UP NEXT

Manager Joe Maddon said the Angels will throw a bullpen game in the series finale Wednesday night. RHP Yu Darvish (7-9, 4.05) is scheduled to start for the Padres.

