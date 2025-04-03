Snatched pets and livestock deaths blamed on wolves raise alarms in rural New Mexico

“This is an immediate health and safety hazard to individuals and property,” Catron County commissioners said in a recent news release. “Please be aware of your surroundings when outdoors at all times. Maintain constant supervision of children and pets. Alert our elderly citizens to take appropriate precautions.”

It’s not just an issue in rural New Mexico, as officials in parts of Oregon and Northern California say the wolves seem brazen and more livestock is turning up dead. Two California counties have declared emergencies in recent weeks and the sheriff in another recently requested the help of state wildlife officials.

Mexican wolves are the smallest subspecies of gray wolves. Ranchers have been at odds with efforts to reintroduce these more rare gray wolves since the late 1990s when the first captive ones were released into the wild. They have argued that despite meager programs for reimbursing losses, the wolves pose a threat to their own way of life, which is already challenged by prolonged drought and rising prices.

Environmentalists argue that Mexican gray wolves should have a place in the Southwest, often criticizing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for not releasing more captive wolves to ensure genetic diversity among the wild population. They contend there’s no incident in recorded history of a Mexican wolf attacking or injuring a person.

The latest survey of Mexican gray wolves showed there were at least 286 in Arizona and New Mexico, marking the ninth straight year of population growth. The wolf recovery team also reported 99 confirmed livestock kills in 2024, saying that number has been decreasing in recent years. Wildlife managers conducted 290 successful hazing operations last year to scare wolves away from rural homes and livestock.

In the proposed resolution, Catron County states that the culture and customs of residents have been compromised by the wolf reintroduction program. It would request emergency financial aid from the state and asks for the governor to order into service the New Mexico National Guard to support county authorities as needed.

In Oregon, ranchers in Lake County — home to some of that state’s largest cattle operations — said they were forced to hire extra workers to patrol their herds around the clock. Some bought night vision goggles to help with the task. That county commission declared a public safety and livestock emergency in February and asked the governor there to help with removing a collared wolf thought to be behind several livestock kills. Wildlife managers ended up killing the wolf after nonlethal efforts failed.

In California, Sierra County declared an emergency on Tuesday, following similar action by Modoc County in mid-March. Neighboring Lassen County also has reported increased wolf activity.

And in Colorado, a group of citizens is gathering petition signatures in hopes of putting the question of wolf reintroductions to voters through a ballot initiative in 2026. Federal wildlife managers in Colorado just recently killed a collared wolf that appeared to have crossed the state line into Wyoming and killed several sheep.

In Montana, lawmakers are considering legislation to extend the wolf hunting season, while state wildlife managers in Idaho allow for limited wolf trapping and snaring as a way to manage the population there.

Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies and beyond have been another source of lawsuits over the years. And those for and against the reintroduction strategy have been waging legal battles with the federal government for decades over the wolves roaming parts of Arizona and New Mexico, with the fate of a management rule and the boundaries of the recovery area pending before a federal appeals court.