springfield-news-sun logo
X

Smith, Diamondbacks edge Marlins after Bumgarner ejection

Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected

MIAMI (AP) — Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Wednesday after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

It was Bumgarner’s second career ejection. He also was thrown out on June 11, 2018, for arguing balls and strikes.

The Marlins scored two runs in the seventh and eighth to take a 7-6 lead. But the Diamondbacks rallied in the ninth, completing a three-game series sweep.

Daulton Varsho hit a one-out single against Anthony Bender (0-3) before Smith connected for his third homer of the season.

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Corbin Martin (25) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Corbin Martin (25) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Corbin Martin (25) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Credit: Jim Rassol

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson, left, greets teammate Payton Henry (59) after scoring a run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson, left, greets teammate Payton Henry (59) after scoring a run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson, left, greets teammate Payton Henry (59) after scoring a run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Credit: Jim Rassol

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti steps on home plate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Miami Marlins' Jon Berti steps on home plate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti steps on home plate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Credit: Jim Rassol

In Other News
1
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
2
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
3
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
4
Red Bull's Sergio Pérez sees golden age of Mexican racers
5
'It was just fun': Backup Domingue backstops OT win for Pens
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top