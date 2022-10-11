Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

Neither asteroid posed a threat to Earth — and still don’t as they continue their journey around the sun. That’s why scientists picked the pair for the world’s first attempt to alter the position of a celestial body.

”We’ve been imagining this for years and to have it finally be real is really quite a thrill,” said NASA program scientist Tom Statler.

Launched last year, the vending machine-size Dart — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — was destroyed when it slammed into the asteroid 7 million miles (11 million kilometers) away at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph).

Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland built the spacecraft and managed the $325 million mission.

“This is a very exciting and promising result for planetary defense,” said the lab's Nancy Chabot.

