Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, a member of his center-left party, have signaled in recent days that they're keen to move ahead quickly with liberalizing the rules — one of a series of modernizing reforms that Scholz's three-party coalition agreed to tackle when it took office nearly a year ago.

But senior lawmakers with the pro-business Free Democrats, who tended to ally with the center-right bloc before joining Scholz's coalition last year and who are now struggling in the polls, have pushed back on that plan. They point to a pledge in the coalition agreement to “effectively reduce irregular migration” and argue that too little has happened on that front.