Small plane caught in power lines after crash, passengers OK

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane, which had departed White Plains, N.Y., crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The FAA said two people were aboard.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, later posted a video message on Twitter that said three people were on board but were uninjured. He said rescuers had been in contact with them.