Small parties look to gain in Cyprus' parliamentary vote

Smaller parties have appealed to voters to turn their backs on the largest, center-right DISY party, which they said is burdened by a legacy of corruption.

An independent investigation into a now-defunct investment-for-citizenship program found that it unlawfully granted passports to thousands of relatives of wealthy investors, some with shady pasts. DISY bore the brunt of the criticism because it backs the policies of Anastasiades, the party’s former leader.

DISY President Averof Neophytou appealed to traditional supporters in the final days of campaigning not to turn parliament into collection of fractured smaller parties that would gridlock the law-making process.

The country’s second-largest party, the communist-rooted AKEL, is also projected to lose support.