Small leftist parties in Spain unite before July election in pact that could help Sánchez

The fragmentation of parties to the left of the Socialists was blamed for many of the regional and local election losses.

The May vote saw Spain swinging strongly to the right, turning the leading opposition conservative Popular Party, or PP, into the country’s main political force.

Most polls tip the PP to win in July but predict it will need the support of the extreme right party Vox.

But the new deal among the country’s small leftist parties could help Sánchez work out a new coalition government, especially given that Díaz and Sánchez are two of the country’s most popular politicians.

“While a PP-led government following the elections is the most likely scenario at this stage, a surge in support for the left-wing parties could still help Sanchez stay in power,” said Antonio Barroso, deputy research director the London-based Teneo think tank, in a note this week.

“Without such a (leftist party unity) deal, the spreading of votes among different parties would probably penalize the left, making it easier for the PP and Vox to reach the 176-seat threshold,” for a majority in Parliament, he added.

Sumar didn't run in the May elections.

The Socialists have led the minority coalition government since 2019, but internal arguments with United We Can and several controversial laws have taken their toll.