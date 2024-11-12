Small businesses can capitalize on Small Business Saturday with some planning

So how can small businesses capitalize on the Saturday — and the rest of the weekend? First, shop owners should make sure they have a strong line of communication with customers. Broadcast deals via customer email lists and social media to entice shoppers into the store.

Create your own marketing campaign — or use free marketing assets offered by American Express that are specific to different industries, including dining, beauty and retail. They include posters and suggested social media posts.

Team up with other local businesses. Many communities offer a map of local retailers for customers on Small Business Saturday — make sure you're on it.

Finally, stock up. If you're offering a promotion, ensure that you have enough stock to deliver on the promotion so customers aren't turned away empty handed.