Sluggish start for stocks after climb in unemployment claims

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.

The Labor Department reported that unemployment claims rose last week to 419,000, the most in two months and more than economists were expecting. Economists characterized last week's increase as most likely a blip caused by some one-time factors and partly a result of the inevitable bumpiness in the week-to-week data.