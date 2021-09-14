Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers

“I have weighed this decision for many months,” Braun said in a statement released by the team. “While I still love this game very much, the time is right for me to retire from my playing days.”

Braun was one of baseball's best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs. He acknowledged that he took banned substances while rehabilitating an injury and apologized.

From 2014 on, Braun never played more than 144 games in a season and reached the 30-homer mark once after topping 30 homers five times in his first six years, including an NL-leading 41 in 2012.

In his announcement, Braun thanked the Milwaukee fans for showing him “unconditional love” and making him and his Southern California-based family feel like “we truly belonged to this community.”

The Brewers selected Braun with the fifth overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft out of Miami. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and ranked in the top 15 in the MVP voting every year from 2008-12. He finished second in the MVP balloting in 2012 and third in 2008.

“I am so fortunate to have enjoyed a 14-year career wearing the jersey of one team, and even more grateful that team is the Milwaukee Brewers,” Braun said.

The Brewers reached the postseason five times during Braun's career (2008, 2011 and 2018-20).

“Ryan brought us many unforgettable moments on the field, from playoff-clinching, dramatic home runs to nearly 2,000 career hits,” Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement. “He is unquestionably one of the greatest players in Brewers history. Moreover, Ryan has become a good friend to our family, and his commitment of countless service hours and more than $1 million to community causes over the years has impacted many lives.”

The Brewers plan to honor Braun at a pregame ceremony Sept. 26 before they face the New York Mets in their regular-season home finale.

Caption FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun warms up on deck during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Braun, the Brewers' home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun smiles during warm ups for a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. Braun, the Brewers' home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File) Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton

Caption FILE - In this April 22, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun makes a diving catch on St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong's fly ball but made a throwing error allowing a run to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Milwaukee. Braun, the Brewers' home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn, File) Credit: Tom Lynn Credit: Tom Lynn

Caption FILE- In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati. Braun, the Brewers' home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo