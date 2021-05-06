Slugger Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Angels

The Angels announced the move Thursday, a day after Pujols wasn't in their lineup for their fourth consecutive loss. He was in the final season of a 10-year contract with Los Angeles.

Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and he is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits. The oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs.