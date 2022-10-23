Slovenians choose president with no clear winner in sight

Slovenia's 1.7 million eligible voters will eventually pick a successor to incumbent Borut Pahor. He has served two full five-year terms and was banned from running for a third.

While in office, Pahor tried to bridge Slovenia's left-right divide that remains a source of political tension in the traditionally moderate and stable nation of 2 million.

Logar, who served under right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa, has sought to shake off a populist image and present himself as a unifier. Logar's victory would deal a blow to the current liberal government that ousted Jansa from power six months ago.

Moderate voters are expected to rally in the runoff behind whoever emerges as Logar's opponent. Left and liberal-leaning Slovenes view Jansa as a non-democratic and divisive figure.

If Pirc Musar wins, she will become the first female president of Slovenia since the country became independent from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Brglez, who is a member of European Parliament, entered the race late in the campaign after an initial government favorite withdrew, citing private reasons.