Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats

In 2016, Pirc Musar and her client Melania Trump filed a lawsuit against a local gossip magazine in Slovenia for suggesting the former first lady had worked as a high-end escort while pursuing her international modelling career before getting married to Donald Trump. An out-of-court settlement was reached.

Pirc Musar said Melania Trump congratulated her on the election victory.

“I was grateful for that,” Pirc Musar said. “I was her attorney at the times when there were some nasty rumors appearing in Slovenian media and after that it was distributed basically all around the globe."

She still does not know how the former first lady of the United States found her.

"She contacted me at the time. I don’t know why she chose me. Probably her people did research because I dedicated most of my professional life to media law, to privacy law. And probably the choice was obvious,” Pirc Musar said.

While the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, the head of state is still a person of authority in the Alpine country of 2 million people.

“I was not involved into daily politics of Slovenia, but I was information commissioner for 10 years,” Pirc Musar said. “I’m definitely a strong believer in the European Union. I do believe that a rule of law and human rights are something that most Europeans still believe in.”

On the war in Ukraine, Pirc Musar said the EU has done a lot for Ukraine but it may have not done enough.

“Being a lawyer, we have to be honest: Russia violated the international law and that is a fact. Peace negotiation talks should start as soon as possible," she said, suggesting that a deal to end the war must be made with Ukraine having a leading role, and not as a result of negotiations between the U.S. and Russia.

Much media attention during the campaign focused on the lucrative network of companies owned by her and her husband. She has rejected accusations that she put money into tax havens, saying that all of the businesses were declared with Slovenian tax authorities.

She also formerly served as the president of the Slovenian Red Cross and helped to draft personal data protection laws in Ukraine as well as in Serbia and Montenegro.

She called her journalism career in the late 1990s a “huge and positive experience.”

“I started on national television learning about journalism,” she said. “I basically became what I am today because of the media.”

“Whatever I have done in my life I did it with passion,” Pirc Musar added.

Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic