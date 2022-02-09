Slovenia to hold April 24 parliamentary vote amid divisions

A new player, businessman Robert Golob, has emerged as a serious opponent to Jansa after he took over leadership of a green party.

Jansa came to power in March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic started. Critics at home have accused Jansa of curbing democratic freedoms and fostering divisive policies in the traditionally moderate nation of about 2 million people.

Jansa, a fierce anti-immigration politician, also has faced scrutiny within the 27-nation EU over complaints of pressure on the media in Slovenia.

The prime minister on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the new coronavirus with mild symptoms.