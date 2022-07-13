Slovenia to dismantle razor wire fence on Croatia border

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary, that it will be a “gradual process.” Fajon described the move as a “humane act, so that people who come here will not have accidents and misfortunes.”

“However, we will continue to provide protection and security along this section of the border," Fajon said following a meeting with foreign ministers from Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic

Officials previously have said the border will be monitored also by drones in the future.

___

