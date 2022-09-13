Slovakia has new ministers after party leaves coalition

Heger temporarily assumed the education minister post.

“The continuity has been ensured,” Heger said.

The current Slovak government has been donating arms to the Ukrainian armed forces while opening its border to refugees fleeing the war with Russia. That is not expected to change, but without a majority support in Parliament, it might be tough for the government to push through its agenda.

Freedom and Solidarity said it wasn’t willing to stay in the government because of disagreements with Finance Minister Igor Matovic, a populist leader whose Ordinary People party won the 2020 parliamentary election.

Sulik has clashed with Matovic on a number of issues, including how to tackle soaring inflation driven by high energy prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or, earlier, how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.