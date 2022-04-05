Slovak far-right leader sentenced for sympathy to neo-Nazism

Kotleba and his party’s members openly back the legacy of the Nazi puppet state that Slovakia was during World War II.

The incident in 2017 took place on March 14, the anniversary of the Slovak wartime state’s establishment in 1939.

In 2019, the Supreme Court dismissed a request by the country’s prosecutor general to ban Kotleba’s party. In his request, Jaromir Ciznar said the People’s Party Our Slovakia is an extremist group whose activities violate the country’s constitution and its goal is to destroy the country’s democratic system.

But the court ruled that the prosecutor general failed to provide enough evidence for the ban.