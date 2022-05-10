Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game

— Nov. 13, the first regular-season NFL game in Germany, Tampa Bay vs. Seattle in Munich.

— Oct. 9, Green Bay becomes the final team to play in Europe, facing the Giants at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham in London. The previous week, Minnesota plays New Orleans there.

— Oct. 30, Wembley Stadium will host the Broncos against the Jaguars.

— Nov. 21, San Francisco and Arizona at Mexico City.

The season will kick off Thursday, Sept. 8, presumably with the champion Rams as host.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL