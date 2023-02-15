Slap fighting safety subject of athletic commission meeting

The commission in October unanimously approved sanctioning slap fighting, in which competitors take turns forcefully slapping each other in the face. The commission, which regulates boxing and other combat sports in the state, asserted the approval was given to prevent unregulated matches and so competitors had safety precautions in place.

In November, the commission approved UFC President Dana White's license to promote the Power Slap League. UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell assured the commission that safety was the highest priority.