Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

Lexi, as she was known to family and friends, was among the 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Her family asked mourners to wear bright colors to Lexi's funeral on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Uvalde because Lexi loved them.

Lexi wanted to major in math one day at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, where her mother is a student, the family said in an obituary posted on a funeral home's website. They described her as "sarcastic, but caring, giving."