Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta celebration

"Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today," read the release. Instead of flowers or gifts, the family is asking that people make donations to The Rocket Foundation, which aims to support programs using community-based solutions to stop gun violence, according to its website. The website says the foundation was established in honor of Takeoff.

The 28-year-old Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta. Migos broke out nearly a decade ago with the 2013 hit “Versace,” which hit even greater heights in popularity though a Drake remix.