Sky's Wade: official referred to him with derogatory term

“I’m not going to try to victimize anything but I take it personal. It’s personal. We don’t have any margin for error," Wade said. "Watch the game. It’s ridiculous. It’s shameful and It’s disgraceful. The players work hard. When they come out and try to do the right things and they get penalized for what colors you have on, then I think it’s ridiculous.”

This incident comes on the heels of the league suspending Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller for a comment he made to an official about Las Vegas Aces' star Liz Cambage. Miller apologized for his remark but was suspended a game and fined $10,000 by the league.

Chicago's next game is Friday night against Los Angeles.