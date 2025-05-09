Skorts vs. shorts uniform debate brimming in Irish sport camogie as women push for choice

“We will be togged out wearing shorts. That is our choice," the teams said in a joint statement.

Players complain that “skorts” — shorts that have extra fabric to resemble skirts — are uncomfortable.

The disagreement reached a tipping point last weekend when Dublin and Kilkenny players were required to change out of shorts into skorts to play in a semifinal game. Dublin captain Aisling Maher called it a “career low.”

The campaign to amend the uniform regulations has made headlines across Ireland, whose prime minister has even voiced support for the athletes to have the right to wear shorts.

The governing Camogie Association has called a special congress on May 22 to discuss the issue, but last year the same body rejected two proposals that would have authorized shorts.

On Friday, the Gaelic Players Association said it has asked Ireland’s sports minister to step in and ensure that weekend games are not canceled.

“Both the Waterford and Cork panels have stated clearly that they intend wearing shorts for their fixture," it said in a statement. "We have asked the minister to use his influence to call for an immediate, interim relaxation of the rule, allowing for choice until camogie special congress has an opportunity to change the rule.”

A traditional Irish sport, camogie is a 15-a-side game played with wooden sticks and a ball.

The players association said its recent poll of 650 players showed that 83% would prefer to wear shorts or have the option, and 70% reported feeling discomfort while wearing skorts. Skirts are also permitted, but most teams use skorts.

Shorts are allowed in women's Gaelic football.

Prime Minister Micheál Martin told reporters this week in Brussels, where he was meeting with European Union colleagues about tariffs, that players "should be allowed to wear shorts ... I hope that this can be resolved."

Martin's deputy, Simon Harris — himself a former prime minister — called the dress code "archaic."

The Camogie Association did not respond to a request for comment.

Women in other sports have also pushed for changes in uniforms and dress codes.

In 2023, the International Hockey Federation amended its rules to allow shorts after the England women’s team advocated for it citing discomfort playing in skorts.

Some women's soccer teams have done away with white shorts to address players' concerns during menstrual cycles.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, German female gymnasts protesting the sexualization of the sport wore unitards that stretched to their ankles.

Maher, the Dublin captain who is also co-chair of the players association, aired her frustrations after being required to change into skorts at last Saturday's game.

“Career low for me today when 60+ players ready to play a championship game in shorts are told their match will be abandoned if every player doesn’t change into skorts,” Maher wrote on Instagram. "In no other facet of my life does someone dictate that I have to wear something resembling a skirt because I am a girl. Why is it happening in my sport?”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports