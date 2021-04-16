SKorean steelmaker to end venture with Myanmar military

POSCO Coated & Color Steel said it will discontinue its joint venture with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company. The statement did not specify when and how it will end Myanmar POSCO C&C.

POSCO C&C, an affiliate of South Korean steel giant POSCO that manufactures steel sheets, said it is not pulling out from Myanmar entirely, saying that its hopes its steel business will “continue to contribute in improving living environments in Myanmar and facilitate the country’s economy.”