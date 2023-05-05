X

Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby; field of 19 to run

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Skinner has become the latest horse to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skinner has become the latest horse to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer John Shirreffs said Friday the California-based colt has an elevated temperature.

With the defection of Skinner, the field for the 149th Derby on Saturday is down to 19 horses. The scratch deadline was 9 a.m. EDT Friday, so no other horses can be added to the field. Three horses scratched on Thursday.

Forte is the early 3-1 favorite for the Derby. The colt stumbled during training on Thursday, but he was out again Friday without a problem. Trainer Todd Pletcher said, “Everything is on course at the moment.”

Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar from Japan were scratched on Thursday. That moved Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hope from Japan and King Russell into the race.

Practical Move also had a elevated temperature. Lord Miles' trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs Inc. days after two of his horses died on the track after races. Investigators have yet to find the cause of either death. Continuar was scratched because his trainer said he was not in top form to run.

The last time four horses were scratched from the Derby was 2015.

___

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
2
Jill Biden in UK for King Charles' coronation, visits No. 10
3
US adds a solid 253,000 jobs despite Fed's rate hikes
4
UK Conservatives take battering in key local elections
5
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top