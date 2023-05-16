Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by eathquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption

The two skeletons believed to be men at least 55 years old found in the insula of the Casti Amanti, beneath a wall that collapsed before the area was covered in volcanic material. The area was undergoing reconstruction work at the time of the eruption in A.D. 79, following an earthquake a few days earlier.

“In recent years, we have realized there were violent, powerful seismic events that were happening at the time of the eruption,'' said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park.