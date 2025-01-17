Sixers center Joel Embiid to miss upcoming road trip with swelling in his left knee

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center left, talks with forward Paul George during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Updated Jan 17, 2025
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid again has swelling in his left knee and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’ upcoming road trip, the latest injury setback for the All-Star center who has played in only 13 games this season.

Embiid had been sidelined for the last six games with a sprained left foot. The 76ers said Friday that Embiid had recovered from the foot injury but experienced knee swelling after a workout on Thursday. After consulting with team medical staff and outside doctors, Embiid will receive additional treatment and will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

Embiid will miss Saturday’s game at Indiana, Sunday at Milwaukee at Tuesday at Denver.

Embiid has missed 26 games this season. The Sixers are 7-6 with Embiid and 8-18 without him. They are 15-24 this season and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers have been ravaged by injuries this season and the All-Star trio of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have played only 10 games together this season (7-3).

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Jalen Wilson (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) adjusts his mask during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

