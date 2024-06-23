Six intruders run onto 18th green and spray powder, delaying finish of Travelers Championship

36 minutes ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Six people came out of the crowd and stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts on the final hole of regulation at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, delaying the finish for about five minutes.

The people sprayed white and red powder, leaving stains on the grass before Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia finished their rounds.

After the intruders were tackled by police and taken off, Scheffler left a potential 26-foot clincher from the fringe on the right edge of the cup, then tapped in for par.

Kim, who trailed by one stroke heading into the final hole, sank a 10-foot birdie putt to tie Scheffler and send the tournament to a sudden-death playoff.

Workers with leaf blowers came out to clean off the remaining paint. The hole location was moved before the playoff, with Scheffler and Kim set to play the 18th hole again.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

