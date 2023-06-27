X

SiriusXM is shutting down its Stitcher podcast app to emphasize its flagship app

Nation & World
By Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Satellite-radio provider SiriusXM said it will shut down its Stitcher podcast app at the end of August in favor of its own branded SiriusXM app

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satellite-radio provider SiriusXM said it will shut down its Stitcher podcast app at the end of August in favor of its own SiriusXM app, part of a larger effort to emphasize its own brand.

Many of the podcasts featured on Stitcher are already available on the SiriusXM app, and all podcasts on Stitcher “can also be found anywhere else podcasts are distributed,” the company said. SiriusXM Holdings Ltd. does not have exclusive podcasts.

The company is sending existing Stitcher users an offer for a free six-month trial of its platinum SiriusXM service, which includes the company's streaming services for music, sports and sports talk, other talk shows and news.

No layoffs are planned as part of the change. Stitcher, which SiriusXM acquired in 2020 for $325 million, has emphasized the simplicity of its app, noting on its website that it was “designed for podcasts and nothing else.” Its app and website had a combined 900,000 unique visitors as of March, according to Comscore.

SiriusXM plans a revamp of its own app later this year that will also emphasize ease of use and price flexibility.

In Other News
1
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could...
2
The Great Grift: More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been...
3
Canadian wildfires are causing the worst air in the US in cities like...
4
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas' power grid
5
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top