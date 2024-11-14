Sinner stays perfect and Fritz also advances to the semifinals at the ATP Finals

Sinner and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals on Thursday at the season-ending tournament for the year's top eight players.

Sinner won the round-robin group after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev; and Fritz advanced in second after rallying past Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Sinner was already assured of a spot in the last four before his match against Medvedev but still extended his winning streak to nine matches. Sinner beat Fritz in the U.S. Open final in September for his second Grand Slam title.

“I hope this match gives me confidence for the semifinals, where I’m hoping to raise the level," Sinner said. "But honestly, I’m happy with the level I’m playing at right now.”

Last year, Sinner lost the final to Novak Djokovic, who pulled out injured this year.

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive in two separate drug tests this year.

A decision to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September and a final ruling in the case is expected in 2025.

“I have been in this position three times already. Three times we had the hearing. Three times (went) my way,” Sinner said. “Of course, it’s not a position where I like to be in. But I’m going to work together with everyone, like I did before, then we see what comes out. I’m very positive of how it’s going to be.”

Sinner's explanation was that the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat his own cut finger. The spray was given to Naldi by Sinner's physical trainer, Umberto Ferrara.

Sinner fired Naldi and Ferrara and now Ferrara has been hired to work with Matteo Berrettini, Sinner’s Davis Cup teammate.

“I saw them in Montecarlo the day before I came to Turin. Umberto is a really good trainer and I'm sure he'll do a great job for Matteo, who has had a lot of physical issues in the past,” Sinner said.

Medvedev, who won one of three matches, and De Minaur, who didn't win any, were eliminated.

Alexander Zverev leads the other group ahead of Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev.

Sinner took the edge in his career meetings with Medvedev at 8-7 — after Medvedev swept their first six matches.

“He’s in full confidence right now,” Medvedev said. “I watched his practice before the match — barely misses a shot and he hits strong. Many times a lot of players that don’t miss a lot, at least they don’t hit strong. He can hit strong — very strong, probably one of maybe top three, four, five hitters on tour, and doesn’t miss.”

Fritz improved to 4-5 in his career against De Minaur and could pull level next week in a quarterfinal matchup between the United States and Australia at the Davis Cup Finals.

“I feel like he typically plays better in the team environment. I also feel like I play better in the team environment," Fritz said. "It’s still going to be a nightmare to play him next week, too.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

