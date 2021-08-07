Sinner, 19, beats Brooksby, 20, to reach final in Washington

But right there is where Brooksby faltered for really the first time all week, suddenly deserted by the backhands and drop shots that have been been the bedrock of his success during a breakthrough season in which he raised his ranking from outside the top 300 to 130th.

On the brink of relinquishing the set, Sinner grabbed the next five points to hold for 6-all — or, more accurately, Brooksby frittered away the next five points.

A backhand return landed wide. A sliced backhand found the net. A backhand return of an 89 mph second serve landed long. A forehand sailed long to close a 12-stroke exchange. Another backhand return of a second serve, this one at 90 mph, missed the mark. Just like that, Brooksby’s best chance to seize control slipped away.

In the ensuing tiebreaker, Sinner was by far better. Brooksby’s mistakes continued to mount.

The American tried a drop shot that Sinner got to and tapped over the net for a winner to begin things. The set — the first one Brooksby lost in five matches — concluded with a drop shot into the net.

The denouement perhaps reflected the gulf in experience that favors the younger of the two. Brooksby had appeared in a total of nine ATP matches before Monday, 80 fewer than Sinner, who already has been to the French Open quarterfinals — he lost to 13-time champion at Roland Garros each of the past two years.

Grabbing the second set required far less effort.

Sinner never faced a break point and went ahead 3-1 when another drop shot by Brooksby wasn’t as effective as he would have liked, eventually leading to a game-ending overhead winner.

Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, returns a shot against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the Citi Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

