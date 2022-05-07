springfield-news-sun logo
X

Sinn Fein set for historic win in Northern Ireland election

Election staff begin vote counting in Belfast in the Northern Ireland Assembly election early Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. In Northern Ireland, voters are electing a new 90-seat Assembly, with polls suggesting the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein could win the largest number of seats, and the post of first minister, in what would be a historic first. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

caption arrowCaption
Election staff begin vote counting in Belfast in the Northern Ireland Assembly election early Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. In Northern Ireland, voters are electing a new 90-seat Assembly, with polls suggesting the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein could win the largest number of seats, and the post of first minister, in what would be a historic first. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is widely expected to become the largest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was widely expected to become the largest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time, giving it the right to the post of first minister in Belfast, as vote-counting in this week's local election resumed Saturday.

A Sinn Fein win would bring its ultimate goal of a united Ireland a step closer. It would be a milestone for a party long linked to the Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary group that used bombs, bullets and other violence to try to take Northern Ireland out of U.K. rule during decades of unrest, battling against the British Army and Royal Ulster Constabulary, as well as Protestant Loyalist paramilitaries, who contributed to the violence.

But Sinn Fein has kept unification out of the spotlight this year during a campaign that has been dominated by more immediate concerns, namely the skyrocketing cost of living. Party leaders have indicated there will be no immediate moves for a referendum on a united Ireland, and no constitutional change would take place until voters decide on it.

With more than two-thirds of 90 seats counted so far, results on Saturday showed that Sinn Fein has 21 seats, while the Democratic Unionist Party, which has been the largest in the Northern Ireland Assembly for two decades, has 19.

The centrist Alliance Party, which doesn't identify as either nationalist or unionist, has seen support surge and is set to be the other big winner of this year's local U.K. elections. It has 14 seats so far.

Unionist parties have led the government since Northern Ireland was formed as a Protestant-majority state in 1921.

While a Sinn Fein win would be a historic shift that shows diluting support for unionist parties, it's far from clear what happens next.

Under a mandatory power-sharing system created by the 1998 peace agreement that ended decades of Catholic-Protestant conflict, the jobs of first minister and deputy first minister are split between the biggest unionist party and the largest nationalist one. Both posts must be filled for a government to function, but the Democratic Unionist Party has suggested it might not serve under a Sinn Fein first minister.

The DUP has also said it will refuse to join a new government unless there are major changes to post-Brexit border arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, that are opposed by many unionists.

The post-Brexit rules, which took effect after Britain left the European Union, have imposed customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. The arrangement was designed to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, a key pillar of the peace process.

But it angered unionists, who maintain that the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. that undermines their British identity.

In February, the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister as post-Brexit tensions triggered a fresh political crisis in Northern Ireland.

Polling expert John Curtice, a professor of political science at the University of Strathclyde, said the Northern Ireland results from the local elections Thursday are a legacy of Brexit.

“The unionist vote has fragmented because of the divisions within the community over whether or not the Northern Ireland Protocol is something that can be amended satisfactorily or whether it needs to be scrapped,” he wrote on the BBC website.

Persuading the DUP to join a new government will pose a headache for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he added. Johnson's own Conservative party lost at least 450 seats in this week's local election.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the party wanted to work “in partnership with others.”

“That is the only way we will achieve much, much more for people here, whether in terms of the cost-of-living crisis or trying to fix our health service," she said.

She also said with regard to Irish unification, there would be no constitutional change until voters decide on it.

Still, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald indicated Friday that planning for any unity referendum could come within the next five years.

The full results of Thursday's local election, which uses a system of proportional representation, were expected later in the weekend.

Northern Ireland's new legislators will meet next week to try to form an executive body. If none can be formed within six months, the administration will collapse, triggering a new election and more uncertainty.

___

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

caption arrowCaption
Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill, centre, welebrates with party colleagues after being elected in Mid Ulster at the Medow Bank election count centre in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland, Friday, May, 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill, centre, welebrates with party colleagues after being elected in Mid Ulster at the Medow Bank election count centre in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland, Friday, May, 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

caption arrowCaption
Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill, centre, welebrates with party colleagues after being elected in Mid Ulster at the Medow Bank election count centre in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland, Friday, May, 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Credit: Peter Morrison

caption arrowCaption
Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill, centre, celebrates with party colleagues after being elected in Mid Ulster at the Medow Bank election count centre in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland, Friday, May, 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill, centre, celebrates with party colleagues after being elected in Mid Ulster at the Medow Bank election count centre in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland, Friday, May, 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

caption arrowCaption
Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill, centre, celebrates with party colleagues after being elected in Mid Ulster at the Medow Bank election count centre in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland, Friday, May, 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Credit: Peter Morrison

caption arrowCaption
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulates party colleague Pam Cameron on her election at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election on Friday, May, 6 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Credit: Brian Lawless

Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulates party colleague Pam Cameron on her election at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election on Friday, May, 6 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Credit: Brian Lawless

caption arrowCaption
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulates party colleague Pam Cameron on her election at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election on Friday, May, 6 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Credit: Brian Lawless

Credit: Brian Lawless

caption arrowCaption
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson makes a speech at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, early Saturday, May 7 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Credit: Brian Lawless

Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson makes a speech at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, early Saturday, May 7 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Credit: Brian Lawless

caption arrowCaption
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson makes a speech at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, early Saturday, May 7 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Credit: Brian Lawless

Credit: Brian Lawless

caption arrowCaption
Democratic Unionist Party's Edwin Poots, center, with his wife Glynis, left, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after being returned as an MLA for the Northern Ireland Assembly, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

Democratic Unionist Party's Edwin Poots, center, with his wife Glynis, left, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after being returned as an MLA for the Northern Ireland Assembly, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

caption arrowCaption
Democratic Unionist Party's Edwin Poots, center, with his wife Glynis, left, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after being returned as an MLA for the Northern Ireland Assembly, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

Credit: Liam McBurney

caption arrowCaption
Ulster Unionist Leader Doug Beattie looks on at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count center at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

Ulster Unionist Leader Doug Beattie looks on at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count center at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

caption arrowCaption
Ulster Unionist Leader Doug Beattie looks on at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count center at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

Credit: Niall Carson

caption arrowCaption
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, left, and Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill arrive at the election count centre in Belfast , Northern Ireland Counting is continuing across Northern Ireland in the Assembly elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, left, and Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill arrive at the election count centre in Belfast , Northern Ireland Counting is continuing across Northern Ireland in the Assembly elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

caption arrowCaption
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, left, and Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill arrive at the election count centre in Belfast , Northern Ireland Counting is continuing across Northern Ireland in the Assembly elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Credit: Peter Morrison

caption arrowCaption
DUP Assembly candidate Harry Harvey celebrates being returned as an MLA at the Titanic Exhibition Centre during the count for the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

DUP Assembly candidate Harry Harvey celebrates being returned as an MLA at the Titanic Exhibition Centre during the count for the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

caption arrowCaption
DUP Assembly candidate Harry Harvey celebrates being returned as an MLA at the Titanic Exhibition Centre during the count for the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

Credit: Liam McBurney

caption arrowCaption
An emotional Edwin Poots, after being elected for South Belfast as a DUP MLA Northern Ireland Assembly Election, pays tribute to his colleague Christopher Stalford, a Democratic Unionist party member of the Northern Ireland assembly who died suddenly in February, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. Poots was asked by Mr Stalford's family to stand for the constituency in honor of his late friend. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

An emotional Edwin Poots, after being elected for South Belfast as a DUP MLA Northern Ireland Assembly Election, pays tribute to his colleague Christopher Stalford, a Democratic Unionist party member of the Northern Ireland assembly who died suddenly in February, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. Poots was asked by Mr Stalford's family to stand for the constituency in honor of his late friend. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

caption arrowCaption
An emotional Edwin Poots, after being elected for South Belfast as a DUP MLA Northern Ireland Assembly Election, pays tribute to his colleague Christopher Stalford, a Democratic Unionist party member of the Northern Ireland assembly who died suddenly in February, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. Poots was asked by Mr Stalford's family to stand for the constituency in honor of his late friend. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

Credit: Liam McBurney

In Other News
1
Wisconsin GOP eyeing shift in control of election oversight
2
Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania
3
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
4
Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar
5
Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 25
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top