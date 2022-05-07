Sinn Fein set for historic win in Northern Ireland election

Unionist parties have led the government since Northern Ireland was formed as a Protestant-majority state in 1921.

While a Sinn Fein win would be a historic shift that shows diluting support for unionist parties, it's far from clear what happens next.

Under a mandatory power-sharing system created by the 1998 peace agreement that ended decades of Catholic-Protestant conflict, the jobs of first minister and deputy first minister are split between the biggest unionist party and the largest nationalist one. Both posts must be filled for a government to function, but the Democratic Unionist Party has suggested it might not serve under a Sinn Fein first minister.

The DUP has also said it will refuse to join a new government unless there are major changes to post-Brexit border arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, that are opposed by many unionists.

The post-Brexit rules, which took effect after Britain left the European Union, have imposed customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. The arrangement was designed to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, a key pillar of the peace process.

But it angered unionists, who maintain that the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. that undermines their British identity.

In February, the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister as post-Brexit tensions triggered a fresh political crisis in Northern Ireland.

Polling expert John Curtice, a professor of political science at the University of Strathclyde, said the Northern Ireland results from the local elections Thursday are a legacy of Brexit.

“The unionist vote has fragmented because of the divisions within the community over whether or not the Northern Ireland Protocol is something that can be amended satisfactorily or whether it needs to be scrapped,” he wrote on the BBC website.

Persuading the DUP to join a new government will pose a headache for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he added. Johnson's own Conservative party lost at least 450 seats in this week's local election.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the party wanted to work “in partnership with others.”

“That is the only way we will achieve much, much more for people here, whether in terms of the cost-of-living crisis or trying to fix our health service," she said.

She also said with regard to Irish unification, there would be no constitutional change until voters decide on it.

Still, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald indicated Friday that planning for any unity referendum could come within the next five years.

The full results of Thursday's local election, which uses a system of proportional representation, were expected later in the weekend.

Northern Ireland's new legislators will meet next week to try to form an executive body. If none can be formed within six months, the administration will collapse, triggering a new election and more uncertainty.

Caption Sinn Fein's Vice President Michelle O'Neill, centre, celebrates with party colleagues after being elected in Mid Ulster at the Medow Bank election count centre in Magherafelt , Northern Ireland, Friday, May, 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)



Caption Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulates party colleague Pam Cameron on her election at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election on Friday, May, 6 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Caption Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson makes a speech at Ulster University Jordanstown count center in Newtownabbey, in North Belfast, Northern Ireland, as counting continues in the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, early Saturday, May 7 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Caption Democratic Unionist Party's Edwin Poots, center, with his wife Glynis, left, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after being returned as an MLA for the Northern Ireland Assembly, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Caption Ulster Unionist Leader Doug Beattie looks on at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count center at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Caption Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, left, and Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill arrive at the election count centre in Belfast , Northern Ireland Counting is continuing across Northern Ireland in the Assembly elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Caption DUP Assembly candidate Harry Harvey celebrates being returned as an MLA at the Titanic Exhibition Centre during the count for the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)