Single lawsuit last remaining legal issue for Deshaun Watson

“By settling this matter the way he has, Roger Goodell has proven one of two things: either his recent rhetoric was utter baloney, or his bark is much worse than his bite,” Buzbee said in a statement released Thursday. “The message today to all victims is clear, if you believe you have been sexually assaulted by a powerful person, keep your mouth shut and go away."

Watson was still with the Houston Texans when the 24 women filed lawsuits alleging he had exposed himself, touched them with his genitals or kissed them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson has long denied any wrongdoing, and was traded to the Browns in March.

“Yeah, I am moving on with my career and my life, and I am continuing to stand by my innocence,” Watson told reporters in Berea, Ohio, after the settlement was announced.

The lawsuits led to criminal investigations, including by Houston police.

In a deposition, Houston police Detective Kamesha Baker, the lead investigator in the criminal probe, had told Buzbee she believed Watson had committed crimes in the 10 criminal complaints that had been filed against the quarterback. But in March, two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson.

Earlier this month, Buzbee announced Watson had settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits against him.

Buzbee previously announced that 30 women who accused the Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations against their former star quarterback had settled their legal claims against the team.

The settlement terms related to the lawsuits against Watson and the Texans were confidential.

“Just because settlements and things like that happen does not mean that a person is guilty for anything," Watson said.

Buzbee has said he would continue discussing the remaining lawsuit with Watson’s legal team.

“I think these victims look at it like it’s as a mixed bag," Ring said. "They didn’t get everything they wanted and unfortunately in our system of justice, both criminal and civil, it’s hard to come away with a complete victory."

