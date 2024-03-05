Single-engine plane crashes along Tennessee highway, killing those aboard and closing lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Nashville say that multiple people have died after a small plane crashed Monday night near an interstate highway, shutting down multiple lanes.
The Metro Nashville Police Department says that the single-engine plane crashed just off of Interstate 40 in the western part of the city. Police said multiple people onboard are dead. Police posted a photo of charred wreckage of the small plane in the grass along the interstate.
Transportation officials said that the eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed.
