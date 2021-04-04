Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

The 200 or so faithful who were allowed to attend looked lost in the cavernous cathedral. Normally, thousands would attend the popular service and a crowd would gather outside in St. Peter's Square, with more than 100,000 sometimes assembling to receive the pope's special Easter blessing after Mass.

But this year, like last year, crowds are banned from gathering in Italy, and at the Vatican. So Francis scheduled his noon Easter address on world affairs to be delivered from inside the basilica.

Intent on tamping down weeks of surging infections, the Italian government ordered people to stay home during the three-day weekend except for essential errands like food shopping or exercise. Premier Mario Draghi did grant a concession. permitting one visit to family or friends per day in residents' home regions over the long weekend, which includes the Little Easter national holiday on Monday.

In Jerusalem, the Easter service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher was celebrated by Latin Patriarch Pierbattista, the senior Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land. The site in Jerusalem's Old City is where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead.

Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, allowing the country to reopen restaurants, hotels and religious sites. Israel captured the Old City, home to holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions, in a 1967 war and later annexed it in a move unrecognized by the international community.

In South Korea, Yoido Full Gospel Church, the biggest Protestant church in the country, allowed only about 2,000 church members to attend Easter service, or about 17% of the capacity of church's main building. Masked church members sang hymns, clapped hands and prayed as the service was broadcast online and by Christian TV channels.

Seoul’s Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral, the biggest Catholic church in South Korea, limited Mass attendance to 20% capacity and livestreamed the Easter service on YouTube.

In Italy's southern region of Puglia, the governor and many mayors urged the faithful to stay home and watch Mass on TV. The region is one of many in Italy under the most severe ‘’red-zone'' restrictions due to the COVID-19 infection rate.

Attending a Saturday night Easter Vigil Mass is a popular practice for many in Italy. But with the nation under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, churches moved up the traditional starting times by a couple of hours. Church bells in Italy summoned people to services unusually early, tolling before sunset in some places.

A similar scenario played out in France, which is reeling from a frightful uptick in COVID-19 cases that are overtaking already strained hospitals. Some French churches held their traditional midnight Easter services just before dawn Sunday instead of on Saturday night because of a nationwide 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

AP reporters from around the world contributed.

Priests and a nun wearing face masks attend Easter Sunday mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April. 4, 2021.

Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend while maintaining social distancing during an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 4, 2021. The church allowed only 20 percent members of the capacity to attend at the Easter service as a part of measure to prevent against the coronavirus.

Policemen patrol an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Italy has entered a three-day strict nationwide lockdown to prevent new surges of the coronavirus. Police set up road checks to ensure people were staying close to home and extra patrols were ordered up to break up large gatherings in squares and parks, which over Easter weekend are usually packed with picnic-goers.

Washington National Cathedral Altar Guild members Anne Bowen, left, and Anne Roulhac, right, arrange flowers in preparation for the virtual Easter Sunday worship services at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Washington National Cathedral offers online worship services because to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic priest carries a statue of Jesus Christ as he walks in religious procession during the Holy Easter celebration in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Peoplke sit at a distance from each other in the cathedral during Easter services in Hildesheim, Germany, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Despite the Corona pandemic and numerous contact restrictions, churches are allowed to celebrate numerous presence services around Easter.

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Sunday, April 4, 2021, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

People gather at an entrance to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral as Bishop Benedict Aleksiychuk leads an Easter service Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Chicago.

A seagull strolls on an trafficless road in Rome, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Italy has entered a three-day strict nationwide lockdown to prevent new surges of the coronavirus. Police set up road checks to ensure people were staying close to home and extra patrols were ordered up to break up large gatherings in squares and parks, which over Easter weekend are usually packed with picnic-goers.

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Sunday, April 4, 2021, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Sunday, April 4, 2021, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Priests participate in the Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April. 4, 2021.

Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April. 4, 2021.

A woman wearing a face mask attends Easter Sunday mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April. 4, 2021.