Singer Pink backs beach handball team on 'sexist' clothing

The European Handball Federation EHF on Monday acknowledged the commotion that the incident had triggered in media outlets and social media, and said it would donate the amount paid by the Norwegian team “to a major international sports foundation which supports equality for women and girls in sports”.

"We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports, " EHF President Michael Wiederer said in a statement.

He added that handball is already ahead of other sports in some respects, such as the parity given to the men's and women's competitions. He noted that this had happened far sooner in beach handball than in soccer.

The Norwegian women posted a photograph of themselves on Instagram wearing shorts and told their followers: "Thank you so much for all the support. We really appreciate all the love we have received."