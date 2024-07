Singer Ingrid Andress says she was drunk during panned MLB anthem performance, will get treatment

The MLB is not commenting, spokesperson Matt Bourne said.

A representative for Andress said there will be no additional comment at this time.

On Monday night, the four-time Grammy nominee belted an a cappella version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," an incredibly challenging song to sing. Clips of her less-than-popular rendition at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, went viral.

Sports Illustrated writer Alex Carr posted on X, formerly Twitter, "I'm so sorry, I'm sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I've ever heard in my whole life."

Here's more to know about the incident and Andress.

Who is Ingrid Andress?

Andress, 32, began her career as a Nashville songwriter, penning songs for performers across genres, including Bebe Rexha's "Girl in the Mirror," Halestorm's "Conflicted," and the critically acclaimed "Boys," which became an international hit for British singer Charli XCX.

Soon, she inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville and Atlantic Records for her own music, releasing her debut album “Lady Like” in 2020. Her breakthrough single “More Hearts Than Mine” proceeded the release, peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the list for 20 weeks.

In 2021, she released her second-biggest song to date, the country radio favorite "Wishful Drinking," a collaboration with singer Sam Hunt. It also spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 47.

Her sophomore album, “Good Person,” was released in 2022.

What was the reaction to her MLB Home Run Derby performance?

Andress' performance quickly made the rounds on social media.

Vulture blogger Bethy Squires joked that Andress sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," "in cursive," a reference to a popular Internet neologism referring to pop singers stretching vowels and accentuating their vocal fry.

Chris Wright, the executive editor of Saturday Down South, was a bit more delicate: "I enjoy Ingrid Andress' music and have seen her in concert," he wrote on X. "After listening to that National Anthem, I have a newfound respect for her producers and sound crew. Wow."

This isn't the first time a performance of the national anthem has been panned.

In the pantheon of controversial renditions of the national anthem at sporting events, Roseanne Barr's rendition at a 1990 San Diego Padres game and Fergie's at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game yielded similar reactions.

Following her performance, Fergie released a statement: "I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the Grammy-winning singer said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Barr responded to Fergie's performance, writing on Twitter at the time, "Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey."

What's next for Andress?

Earlier today, Andress had four forthcoming tour dates listed online: July 17 at Nashville's Cannery Hall, July 24 at Denver's Globe Hall Live Music & BBQ, Aug. 3 at Minneapolis' Basilica Block Party, an annual music festival, and Oct. 4 at Inlet Lodge in Ocean City, Maryland, for the Country Calling festival.

Andress' official website currently only lists the two festival dates.

A representative for Andress confirmed to The Associated Press that her “upcoming shows in Nashville and Denver have been canceled, and the venues are in touch with ticket buyers regarding refunds.”

